“It’s Not Dead” – Latest on Bray Wyatt’s Horror Film Following WWE Return

The feature-film debut of Bray Wyatt, announced after his 2021 WWE release, is “not dead” according to horror movie effects veteran Jason Baker.

Following his controversial exit from WWE in July 2021, it was announced in November that Wyatt was working on a horror movie, with Baker and Rob Fee.

In addition to effects, Baker is the owner of Callosum Studios, which includes horror effects legend Tom Savini as a consultant.

Callosum’s work will be recognizable for WWE fans, as they are the team behind masks for Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Retribution, the Bludgeon Brothers, Carmella, Nikki A.S.H, and the Fiend, and also designed Alexa Bliss‘ Lilly doll.

WWE Return

In October 2022, Wyatt made his return to WWE in the climax of the highly-acclaimed ‘White Rabbit’ series of vignettes.

Since then, news of the movie project has been incredibly scarce, and when speaking to Metro, Baker explained how things have played out.

“We were getting close, and then he started talking with Hunter, and then Hunter hired Rob. It was like, s**t, you guys aren’t gonna have any time to shoot a movie because we’re all gonna busy. “Then Bray came back, he’s like, ‘Well I need you to make a bunch of stuff.’ I’m like, ‘Well, when are we gonna shoot a movie if we’re all busy with WWE?’” Jason Baker.

Despite the impact that WWE has had on the film’s production, Baker said this isn’t a bad thing, and called WWE the place that Wyatt “should be.”

Not Dead

Production on the film, which has been described as Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu, may have stalled, but things are still in the works.

In the interview, Baker explained that the film remains in development, but there is no expected date for a release.

“It’s not dead, it’s just we’re all working over at WWE now. I’m sure we’ll eventually get around to it, but – alright, let’s just go and do this for now!” Jason Baker.

Whatever Baker, Fee, and Wyatt have planned will have to wait until WrestleMania 39, where Wyatt is expected to face Bobby Lashley.