November 18 To Be Proclaimed Eddie Guerrero Day in El Paso, Texas

Citizens of El Paso, Texas will come together to honor the life and legacy of Eddie Guerrero on November 18. The honor has been confirmed by the office of city councilwoman Deanna M. Rocha.

The festivities will begin at 9 AM at City Hall on Campbell Street. The idea for the proclamation has been the project of Chris Rojas. On Instagram, Rojas shared his excitement, adding that his long-term goal is for a mural, a park, and a statue honoring the WWE World Champion.

November 2025 marks 20 years since Guerrero’s tragically young passing at the age of 38. Guerrero was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year and to this day is remembered for his incredible career in the ring.

Guerrero headlined multiple WWE pay-per-views during his career and is a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. Though he is sadly no longer with us, the legacy of Latino Heat continues on to this day.