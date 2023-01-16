NWA’s Kamille: Those Who Say They’re Not Interested in Working for WWE Are Lying

NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille has made quite a name for herself in the promotion, but has her sights set on WWE.

Kamille is in her first reign as NWA Women’s World Champion, having dethroned Serena Deeb at When Our Shadows Fall in June 2021.

Kamille’s reign, now in its 588th day, is the fifth longest reign of any NWA Women’s World Champion.

Kamille is yet to appear for WWE, but believes that working for the Stamford-based promotion is the goal of any wrestler worth their salt.

Appearing as a guest on the ‘Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast’ Kamille was asked if she would consider working for WWE.

“Yeah, I think anybody that says no to that would be lying (idea of heading to WWE). Truthfully, WWE is, like you said, the Yankees, they’re the top of the top and so I think that anybody who takes their wrestling career seriously, they wanna end up.” Kamille

Kamille added that competing for WWE, even on a short-time basis, serves as proof that a wrestler has “made it.”

The Champion added that her desire to join WWE is hardly a secret she has kept to herself.

“I would love to have that opportunity at some point. I mean, even Billy [Corgan], my boss, he understands as well.” Kamille

Kamille Outside the NWA

Kamille hopes to be WWE-bound one day, but she has competed elsewhere outside the NWA.

In October 2022, Kamille competed at AAA’s TripleMania XXX, replacing the injured Thunder Rosa to challenge for the Reine de Reinas Championship.

In July 2021, Kamille appeared on AEW Dynamite to watch The Bunny Vs. Leyla Hirsch to determine her challenger for NWA Empowerrr.

Hirsch won that match but lost in the title match to Kamille.

