NWA Nuff Said Results (2/11/23): Tyrus Retains Worlds Heavyweight Championship Against Matt Cardona

By Colby Faria

NWA‘s latest PPV event, Nuff Said went down on (2/11/23) from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida. Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona to retain the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against former champion Matt Cardona in the evening’s main event.

NWA Nuff Said Match Card

  • Tyrus (C) vs. Matt Cardona — NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship
  • Kamile (C) vs. Angelina Love — No Disqualification Match, NWA Women’s World Championship
  • La Rebelión (C) vs. Blunt Force Trauma — NWA World Tag Team Championship
  • Pretty Empowered (C) vs. Renegade Twins — NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship
  • Cyon (C) vs. Homicide — NWA National Heavyweight Championship
  • Kerry Morton (C) vs. Alex Taylor — NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship
  • Mercurio & Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide & Max the Impaler
  • Dak Draper & Matthew Mims vs. Jax Dane & Blake Troop
  • Thom Latimer vs. Fodder — Singapore Cane Match
  • La Rosa Negra vs. Missa Kate
  • Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch
  • EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley
  • Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo

Results

La Rosa Negra def. Missa Kate

Dak Draper & Matthew Mims def. The Outlaws

Mia Valentine Announces EC3 Has Signed with NWA

Odinson def. Joe Alonzo

Mercurio & Natalia Markova def. Jennacide & Max The Impaler

Thom Latimer def. Fodder — Singapore Cane Match

Kerry Morton (C) def. Alex Taylor — NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

Silas Mason def. J.R. Kratos

Renegade Twins def. Pretty Empowered (C) — NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship

EC3 def. Kevin Kiley

La Rebelión (C) def. Blunt Force Trauma — NWA World Tag Team Championship

Chris Adonis def. Trevor Murdoch

Kamile (C) def. Angelina Love — No Disqualification Match, NWA Women’s World Championship

Cyon (C) def. Homicide — NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Tyrus (C) def. Matt Cardona — NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

