NWA Nuff Said Results (2/11/23): Tyrus Retains Worlds Heavyweight Championship Against Matt Cardona

NWA‘s latest PPV event, Nuff Said went down on (2/11/23) from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida. Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona to retain the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against former champion Matt Cardona in the evening’s main event.

Tyrus (C) vs. Matt Cardona — NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Kamile (C) vs. Angelina Love — No Disqualification Match, NWA Women’s World Championship

La Rebelión (C) vs. Blunt Force Trauma — NWA World Tag Team Championship

Pretty Empowered (C) vs. Renegade Twins — NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship

Cyon (C) vs. Homicide — NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Kerry Morton (C) vs. Alex Taylor — NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

Mercurio & Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide & Max the Impaler

Dak Draper & Matthew Mims vs. Jax Dane & Blake Troop

Thom Latimer vs. Fodder — Singapore Cane Match

La Rosa Negra vs. Missa Kate

Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch

EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley

Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo

La Rosa Negra def. Missa Kate

Dak Draper & Matthew Mims def. The Outlaws

Mia Valentine Announces EC3 Has Signed with NWA

May Valentine has announced that EC3 has officially signed with NWA and he'll be bringing CYN with him. #NWANuffSaid pic.twitter.com/XRhdiBnuUy — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) February 12, 2023

Odinson def. Joe Alonzo

Mercurio & Natalia Markova def. Jennacide & Max The Impaler

Thom Latimer def. Fodder — Singapore Cane Match

Kerry Morton (C) def. Alex Taylor — NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

Silas Mason def. J.R. Kratos

Renegade Twins def. Pretty Empowered (C) — NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship

EC3 def. Kevin Kiley

Kiley took a nasty spill to the outside after he went for a dive and didn't completely clear the ropes. Hope he's OK. #NWANuffSaid pic.twitter.com/JB0v2nYRUa — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) February 12, 2023

La Rebelión (C) def. Blunt Force Trauma — NWA World Tag Team Championship

Chris Adonis def. Trevor Murdoch

Kamile (C) def. Angelina Love — No Disqualification Match, NWA Women’s World Championship

Cyon (C) def. Homicide — NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Tyrus (C) def. Matt Cardona — NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

