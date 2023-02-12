NWA Nuff Said Results (2/11/23): Tyrus Retains Worlds Heavyweight Championship Against Matt Cardona

NWA‘s latest PPV event, Nuff Said went down on (2/11/23) from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida. Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona to retain the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against former champion Matt Cardona in the evening’s main event.
NWA Nuff Said Match Card
- Tyrus (C) vs. Matt Cardona — NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship
- Kamile (C) vs. Angelina Love — No Disqualification Match, NWA Women’s World Championship
- La Rebelión (C) vs. Blunt Force Trauma — NWA World Tag Team Championship
- Pretty Empowered (C) vs. Renegade Twins — NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship
- Cyon (C) vs. Homicide — NWA National Heavyweight Championship
- Kerry Morton (C) vs. Alex Taylor — NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship
- Mercurio & Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide & Max the Impaler
- Dak Draper & Matthew Mims vs. Jax Dane & Blake Troop
- Thom Latimer vs. Fodder — Singapore Cane Match
- La Rosa Negra vs. Missa Kate
- Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch
- EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley
- Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo
Results
La Rosa Negra def. Missa Kate
Dak Draper & Matthew Mims def. The Outlaws
Mia Valentine Announces EC3 Has Signed with NWA
Odinson def. Joe Alonzo
Mercurio & Natalia Markova def. Jennacide & Max The Impaler
Thom Latimer def. Fodder — Singapore Cane Match
Kerry Morton (C) def. Alex Taylor — NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship
Silas Mason def. J.R. Kratos
Renegade Twins def. Pretty Empowered (C) — NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship
EC3 def. Kevin Kiley
La Rebelión (C) def. Blunt Force Trauma — NWA World Tag Team Championship
Chris Adonis def. Trevor Murdoch
Kamile (C) def. Angelina Love — No Disqualification Match, NWA Women’s World Championship
Cyon (C) def. Homicide — NWA National Heavyweight Championship
Tyrus (C) def. Matt Cardona — NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship
