NWA Powerrr Results (4/12)

The Apr. 12 episode of NWA Powerrr took place at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennesse.

The main event saw NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona defend his title against The Pope. The episode also had the debut of Kilynn King, who challenged Natalya Markova. Besides the main event, NWA promoted King’s debut as an important part of the show. The episode is available on video on demand on FITE and will premiere on Youtube on Friday.

NWA Powerrr Quick Results

The show opened with Nick Aldis discussing the main event. He shared that regardless of the result, he still has intentions of challenging Cardona. The Commonwealth Connection defeated The Dirty Sexy Boys Austin Idol did a backstage promo. Idol revealed that he is Cyan’s father. Kilynn King defeated Natalya Markova Mims did a backstage promo shared that he wants to challenge Tyrus to the bodyslam challenge. He was also asked about the main event and felt confident about The Pope chances of winning. La Rebellion did a promo at the podium to call out the Briscoes. However, The Briscoes didn’t appear. Mecha Wolf expressed that The Briscoes will have to kill them to win to NWA Tag Team Championships. Aron Stevens appeared in a backstage sitdown segment called Heart 2 Heart. He was asked about how he felt about getting attacked by Trevor Murdoch last week. Stevens expressed that he was hurt by Murdoch actions and discussed how close they were. The Miserable Faithful with Father James Mitchell defeated Colby Corino & The Fixers Jennacide did a backstage promo to reveal that she is going to be a singles wrestler moving forward in NWA, after her split from Taryn Terrell and Paola Blaze on Mar. 22. Matt Cardona defeated The Pope to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

The show ends with NWA Commentator Velvet Sky expressing displeasure at Cardona’s win as he leaves with his title.