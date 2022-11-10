Another NWA Star Gives Notice – Unhappy With Company’s Treatment of Her After Injury

Another NWA star is done with the promotion just days after Nick Aldis announced his intention to leave when his contract is up.

Aldis, arguably the NWA’s biggest star since its 2017 revamp, made his announcement last week and has been suspended from the promotion.

The two-time former NWA Worlds Champion has been openly critical of NWA President Billy Corgan who he claims disrespected Mickie James ahead of and after NWA Empowerrr.

Taryn Terrell

Aldis’ contract with the NWA will expire in January 2023, and Taryn Terrell is also set to leave the promotion.

Fightful Select reports that Terrell gave her notice last month, and has expressed concerns about the lack of direction in the show.

Terrell, who worked as Tiffany in WWE‘s ECW, wrestled in ten matches during her time with the NWA.

Her most recent match saw Terrell and Natalia Markova lose to Max the Impaler in a handicap tag match on the August 31, NWA USA Taping.

When Fightful reached out to Terrell, they were unable to get a statement, and NWA did not confirm if she is leaving when asked.

Injury

Taryn is unhappy with the promotion’s direction moving forward, but that isn’t the only issue with the company.

Terrell is also said to be unhappy with how the company reacted when she suffered a head injury during a match.

It is unclear which match Terell suffered her head injury in or how the injury happened.

The 36-year-old had hoped to finish up her remaining dates with the company but is unable to.