NWA Women’s Champion Trains With WWE Superstars

Kamille is preparing for her next title defense this weekend, but she got to train with two WWE stars before she does.

The NWA Women’s Champion recently trained with Natalya and TJ Wilson at Workhorse Fitness in Tampa, FL. She shared a photo with Natalya while in the ring and wrote the following in the caption:

“Huge thanks to @NatbyNature @TJWilson for being so welcoming last night! Helping me to get ready for a big weekend of wrestling. So happy to be continuing my journey in training with the best of the best in the world and can’t wait to see where else this year takes me!”

So happy to be continuing my journey in training with the best of the best in the world and can’t wait to see where else this year takes me! pic.twitter.com/2q1VOwpMP6 — Kamille (@Kamille_brick) February 9, 2023

Next Title Defense

The NWA will present its Nuff Said pay-per-view event this Saturday night at 7 pm EST on FITE TV. Kamille will defend her title against Angelina Love in a no DQ match at the show.

Kamille has been the Women’s Champion for over 600 days after winning it from Serena Deeb at When Our Shadows Fall in June 2021.

Other top matches that will be featured on the card include NWA World Champion Tyrus vs.Matt Cardona, NWA National Champion Cyon vs. Homicide, and Thom Latimer vs. Fodder in a Singapore cane match