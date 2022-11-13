New NWA World Heavyweight Champion Crowned at Hard Times 3 PPV

The iconic NWA World Heavyweight Championship is now in the massive hands of Tyrus who captured the gold at Hard Times 3.

Last night’s Pay-Per-View saw Tyrus win the gold in the main event from Champion Trevor Murdoch, in a match that also included Matt Cardona.

Cardona had held the NWA World Title earlier this year but vacated the gold due to a biceps injury.

This marks Tyrus’ first World Championship win.

Other title changes on the show saw Clearwater defeating AJ Cazana to win the Television title and Kerry Morton defeating Homicide to win the NWA Junior Heavyweight Title.

Road to the Gold

Tyrus captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3, defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.

Tyrus first challenged for the NWA World Championship at NWA 74: Night Two in August of this year, but was unsuccessful.

The former WWE Superstar earned the title match at Hard Times by cashing in the NWA World Television Championship, which he had successfully defended seven times.

Outside Influence?

Tyrus’ victory at Hard Times 3 is by far the biggest victory of his career, but his push to the top may not be entirely down to wrestling.

Earlier this week, Fightful Select reported that his appearances on FOX News have helped his popularity immensely, and have led to him being the most-purchased Major Bendie figure released in the Major Pod line.

Tyrus appeared on Greg Gutfeld’s “Gutfeld!” program and plugged the action figure, which apparently led to a boost in sales.

Tyrus began appearing for FOX in 2016, and was promoted to his own show ‘Nuff Said in 2019.

In the report, Fightful added that a custom-length NWA World Championship had been designed, presumably to match Tyrus’ size.