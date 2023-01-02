Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis is Now a Free Agent

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis is free to negotiate and work with whomever he pleases after confirming he is a free agent.

Aldis, formerly Magnus in TNA/Impact Wrestling, signed with the NWA in 2017 and was the promotion’s biggest star for several years.

In November of last year, Aldis announced his intention to leave the NWA, citing a difficult relationship with company owner Billy Corgan.

Free Agent

At the time of his announcement, Aldis confirmed that he would become a free agent on January 1, 2023.

On Twitter, Aldis’ wife and Impact Wrestling star Mickie James confirmed that the British wrestler is a free agent.

Welcome to the world of Free Agency baby!!! Onwards and upwards. Side by side. ?? #HouseOfAldis https://t.co/vbwjRSWkLY — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 2, 2023

Speaking to Sportskeeda in late 2022, the two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion addressed what it will be like to be a free agent.

“Truthfully, I want to explore free agency. I just want to be free of a contract and a certain brand commitment, a sort of branding of any kind for a minute and just see what comes next.” Nick Aldis.

At the time, Aldis also spoke about wanting to focus on his Legacy Sports Nutrition brand.

Where Next?

As a free agent, Aldis is able to field offers from any promotions, and we expect he will be in high demand.

Aldis has never worked with WWE, but it has been reported that he and WWE director Bruce Prichard did not get along when they were working in Impact Wrestling.

With that said, it will be WWE’s Head of Talent Relations Triple H who decides on whether Aldis is given an opportunity, something many fans believe will happen.

A return to Impact is possible given that Aldis knows he can reach the top of the promotion, and resigning with them would allow him the chance to work with his wife.