Max The Impaler Exits NWA As Fans Predict WWE/AEW Future

Max the Impaler, a staple of the NWA roster for years, is no longer with the promotion, and this change has left fans very excited. Max confirmed the news on social media, sharing that they are gone from the NWA and would not be discussing their exit any further at this time.

I am no longer with NWA. I am thankful for my time there and everyone that supported me. For now that is all I have to say. — ????????????? (@_theyaremax_) September 9, 2025

Max’s abrupt exit from the NWA has left fans excited for what’s to come. In the comments, one fan said that WWE, AEW, TNA, and GCW are calling, and suggested an alliance with Shotzi Blackheart as the latter’s “secret weapon.” Another said that “AEW or WWE is the only option,” a sentiment shared by many others. ANother added that they are hoping to see Max in AEW while another commentor tagged Tony Khan, telling the AEW President to “come get” Max.

Max made their NWA debut in May 2022 and would find themselves challenging for the NWA Women’s World Title within a matter of months. That year also saw Max compete in a casket match while 2023 saw the Impaler capture the NWA World Women’s Television Championship.

Whatever Max does next, fans are intrigued with what’s to come. While their time with the NWA is now at an end, a talent such as Max who boasts impressive in-ring work and an instantly recognizable look may not be out of the ring for long.