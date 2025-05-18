Natalya Attacks Heckler After NWA Crockett Cup Defeat

WWE’s Natalya didn’t leave the NWA Crockett Cup as the new NWA Women’s World Champion, but made an impact during and after the match. The WWE veteran entered the ring to her Rage Against the Machine theme, the same song she used at Bloodsport in April. Despite her experience and presence, Natalya, competing under her real name as Nattie Neidhart, lost to champion Kenzie Page.

After the match, footage emerged showing Natalya confronting a heckler in the crowd. The video captured her storming over, slapping the fan across the face, and attempting to throw additional strikes before security intervened. While this was almost certainly part of the show, the altercation left fans stunned and quickly went viral on social media.

Nattie wasn’t having it with a troll after her NWA match ? pic.twitter.com/yyPXaL9P8P — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) May 18, 2025

Gail Kim was supposed to officiate the Page-Neidhart match before “severe flu/COVID symptoms” kept the TNA alum from the event. It remains to be seen what’s next for Natalya in and out of WWE after this setback and post-match outburst.