NXT Announcer Parts Ways with WWE

Sudu Shah, real name Sudu Upadhyay, has confirmed that he has finished up with WWE after working as an announcer for the NXT brand.

In a post on Twitter, Shah issued a statement announcing that the NXT Level Up taping from Orlando, Florida, at WWE’s Performance Center on Tuesday night marked his final appearance for the company. He noted that he was grateful for his time with WWE:

The Statement

“Yesterday was my final day with the WWE. What an incredible experience working with some of the most talented people I’ve ever met.Thank you to everyone who watched and supported every week!”

Shah first signed with WWE in January 2022 as a play-by-play commentator for the 205 Live brand before the cruiserweight show was replaced with NXT Level Up that February.

Before joining WWE, he previously worked for Fox 5 News in Atlanta and was a sports anchor on WMC-TV in Memphis for three years, in addition to doing viral campaigns for the likes of ESPN, Bleacher Report, and SBNation prior to signing with WWE. In 2017, he was named a finalist in the Tennessee Associated Press Sportscaster of the Year award.

This announcement comes one day after Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon announced her departure from the company.