NXT Star Rumored for Main Roster Call-Up Soon

As WrestleMania season heats up, rumors are swirling that NXT standout Carmelo Hayes could soon be joining the main roster, potentially as part of a returning faction.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the rising star from NXT could be called up from the black and gold brand.

Hayes has been turning heads with his impressive in-ring abilities and charisma. He’s quickly established himself as one of the most exciting talents on WWE NXT, and many believe he’s ready for the big leagues.

Hayes could be in line for a post-WrestleMania call-up, with creative already discussing potential storylines for him on Raw or SmackDown. One of the most intriguing possibilities is a role in a reformed Hurt Business.

The Hurt Business was one of the most dominant factions in recent WWE history, led by MVP and featuring Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. The group disbanded in 2022, but MVP has teased a potential reunion in recent weeks.

Hayes could be just the spark the Hurt Business needs to reform in a big way. Not only is he a talented wrestler, but his smooth-talking style would make him a perfect fit alongside MVP as a new mouthpiece for the group.

Vote of confidence from Shawn Michaels

A WWE veteran also has trust in Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT Champion recalled the time when he talked to Shawn Michaels about wanting to become a “top guy” in WWE.

“He [Michaels] was like, ‘alright, we’ll give you the ball and you can run with it. We’ll get you where we need to get you,’” Hayes once revealed in an interview.

“I told Shawn that I see myself as a top guy. I told him, ‘take me there.’ And I think that [conversation] is what gave him the belief that, ‘OK, this kid is a little different.’

As WrestleMania draws closer and the speculation around Carmelo Hayes continues to build, fans are eagerly anticipating what could be a major debut on the horizon.