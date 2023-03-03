NXT Star Wrestles for First Time in 2023

WWE developmental talent Quincy Elliott has finally made his return to the squared circle during NXT tapings this week. This marks their first match in several months. They had been nursing an injury that kept them on the shelf for a considerable period of time.

Quincy Elliott returns to the WWE ring

Fans had been wondering about the status of ‘The Super Diva.’ Elliott made an in-ring comeback at the February 28 NXT Level Up taping, PWInsider. Elliott faced off against SCRYPTS in singles action.

The rising talent’s most recent TV match took place on the October 18 edition of NXT, with Elliott defeating Xyon Quinn via pinfall.

Elliott had also wrestled at the December 17 NXT house show in Tampa, Florida which was also against SCRYPTS, a character which is reportedly inspired from stalker.

It is not known on which episode of NXT Level Up Elliott’s match will air. It is because WWE apparently taped two weeks’ worth of matches during Tuesday’s taping.

Quincy Elliott received allegations of being transphobic

Quincy Elliott had found himself amid controversial matters. They have been a vocal member of the LGBTQ+ community. However, they allegedly used burner accounts to make transphobic comments to a fan.

He previously responded to the accusations. Quincy Elliott had shared a statement on Twitter which read: ‘‘I know some are enjoying the circus, but I want to clarify the topic at question.”

‘’I am being exploited for clout and attention. I am being extorted [for] money by a group of fans hellbent [on] defaming me. I have been harassed for too long and I’m done.’’

Quincy Elliott denied the claims and revealed they are non-binary using They/Them pronouns.

They continued: ‘’I am in no way transphobic. Those who /actually/ know me, know that I am non-binary, and go by They/Them. I have used my platform in hopes to ignite change and inspire, and will continue to be brave for my Besties.’’