NXT Talent Still In the Dark Over WWE Royal Rumble Status (Report)

The talent from WWE NXT are still in the dark as to whether they will be used for tomorrow’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The show will be the 36th Rumble event (37 if you include the Greatest Royal Rumble) and will be the sixth year in a row that there will be a men’s and women’s match.

This will also be the first Royal Rumble for Triple H following his appointment as WWE’s Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations last July.

NXT Power

At this time, just seven spots in the Women’s Royal Rumble match have been filled, while 16 for the men’s match have been claimed.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is reported that as of midweek, NXT talent, particularly the women, were waiting to hear if anyone was being brought into the Rumble.

WWE has previously used NXT talent to boost the numbers in previous Royal Rumbles.

It was reported ahead of last year’s Royal Rumble event that WWE did not want to use women from NXT for that year’s match, following the brand’s relaunch as NXT 2.0.

The belief at the time was that with NXT 2.0 once again being a developmental brand, it didn’t make sense for these ‘rookies’ to be put in the Women’s Rumble.

No Rousey

The women of NXT may not be sure of their Royal Rumble fates, but we do know that Ronda Rousey will not compete.

The Observer adds that as of mid-week, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion was not going to be in the Rumble match.

The feeling is that they didn’t want to marginalize Rousey’s star power by making her just one of 30 names in the match.

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE after a near three-year hiatus at last year’s Royal Rumble event, winning the Women’s Rumble match.