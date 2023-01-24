WWE NXT Preview (1/24): Matches, Vengeance Day Summit

WWE presents a new episode of NXT tonight on the USA Network live from Orlando, Florida.

We’re less than two weeks out from NXT Vengeance Day, which takes place next weekend on Saturday, February 4. The event will stream live on Peacock at 8pm (Eastern).

Tonight’s broadcast will see an NXT Vengeance Day Women’s Championship Summit. What will happen when Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez go face-to-face (to-face) ahead of their clash on 2/4?

We’ve also got several matches advertised, including:

Alba Fyre will battle NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a 1-on-2 handicap match with the titles on the line.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

Elektra Lopez vs. Wendy Choo.

Fallon Henley and Kiana James be in action

Here’s WWE’s video preview for tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network: