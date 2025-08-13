Adriana Rizzo Tells All On How Torn ACL Happened

WWE NXT’s Adriana Rizzo recently shared that she is out of action after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus. For Rizzo, this is her latest injury setback, a fact not lost on the young NXT Superstar who told fans “here we go again.”

Taking to social media, Rizzo shared details about how this latest injury occurred. Rizzo, who is best known for her time as part of The D’Angelo Family, explained that this setback happened in training, not during a match.

“I was at practice, I was doing a drill, I’m running over to the corner and boom—my knee just, you know, bada bing, bada boom, explodes. I fall over. I lay on the floor for like four minutes because I knew. I knew my knee exploded and I was like, ‘Well, s***. There it goes.”

Rizzo suffered a partial tear a year and a half ago, but chose to work through the injury rather than have surgery. In her video, Rizzo made clear why she doesn’t regret holding out.

“I’m gonna get surgery when the whole kabang goes. I’m gonna go as long as I can until that happens. Yes, I knew it was a possibility. Yes, I made the decision. Yes, I’m still happy about my decision.”

Now, the whole ‘kabang’ has gone and Rizzo will need time off to have her surgery. Nevertheless, the young Superstar remains confident that her return to the ring will show fans that she’s better than ever.