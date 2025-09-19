Adriana Rizzo Breaks Her Rule, Reveals WWE NXT Relationship

Adriana Rizzo promised herself she wouldn’t date anyone within WWE when she first joined, but that vow proved easier said than done. Speaking with sports media personality Justin Stuckley, Rizzo revealed that she has broken her rule and is now in a relationship with Cutler James of Dark State.

Rizzo’s relationship flies in the face of the rule she made not to date anyone. For Rizzo, she felt it was best to avoid any potential drama in the work place.

“I actually had the plan to not date anyone in there because I had previously, you know, tried to date someone on a team in the past and I was like, ‘Oh, this is too much. Too much.’ So I thought, ‘Let me not get into that.’“

That rule held firm for two years until Rizzo found herself spending more time with James. According to her, James “had a crush on me for the longest time,” while she had “really liked him” for about a year despite her no-dating policy. Eventually, their feelings won out.

“Finally, I thought, ‘All right, I’ve had a crush on him for over a year. He’s been trying to date me. Let me give it a shot.’ And it turned out to be the best thing.“

Now, Rizzo and James join WWE’s list of power couples, alongside CM Punk & AJ Lee, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, and Jimmy Uso & Naomi. The pair can now look forward to growing together, both personally and professionally, as part of WWE NXT.