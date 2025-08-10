Adriana Rizzo Suffers Torn ACL and Meniscus: “Here We Go Again”

WWE NXT star Adriana Rizzo announced via social media that she has suffered a torn ACL and meniscus, marking another significant injury setback in her young WWE career. The member of The D’Angelo Family took to Twitter to share the news with fans, displaying characteristic resilience despite the devastating diagnosis.

“Here we go again… torn ACL + meniscus. A setback, not the end. As some of you know, I’ve had a string of bad luck with injuries. Ready to attack this and come back 100% healthy for the first time in my WWE career,” Rizzo wrote in her emotional post.

The injury represents a cruel twist of fate for the 26-year-old performer, who has already endured significant time away from the ring due to previous health issues. Rizzo was previously sidelined for almost a year due to an Achilles tendon rupture, which delayed her in-ring debut and WWE career progression.

Since making her televised NXT debut in January 2024, Rizzo has established herself as a key member of The D’Angelo Family alongside Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino.

The timeline for ACL and meniscus injuries typically ranges from 6-12 months, meaning Rizzo could potentially miss the remainder of 2025.