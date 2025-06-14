Arianna Grace Ends TNA Run After Emotional Against All Odds Farewell

WWE NXT’s Arianna Grace has officially concluded her TNA Wrestling run following Against All Odds 2025, confirming her departure in emotional backstage footage that captured the genuine impact of her cross-promotional experience.

Grace Confirms TNA Departure in Emotional Moment

The confirmation came during Indi Hartwell’s vlog recorded at Against All Odds 2025, where Grace didn’t hide her emotions about leaving the promotion where she’d spent most of 2025 as the official NXT-TNA liaison.

“I would bawl right now, but it would ruin my makeup. I’m trying to keep it together,” Grace revealed when asked about her departure, showcasing the meaningful relationships she built during her time in TNA.

The Marella Family’s TNA Chapter Closes

Grace’s final TNA appearance came ringside supporting her father Santino Marella’s successful defense of his Director of Authority position against Robert Stone at Against All Odds. Throughout 2025, she became integral to Santino’s storylines while feuding with Robert Stone, Victoria Crawford, and Tessa Blanchard.

Grace originally debuted in TNA on September 5, 2024, as the official liaison between WWE’s NXT brand and TNA Wrestling. Her role extended beyond typical wrestling angles to include real family dynamics that created compelling television.

Back to NXT Full-Time

Grace has returned to WWE NXT, where she recently faced Tyra Mae Steele on the June 3 episode in what marked Steele’s NXT debut. Her TNA experience provided valuable cross-promotional exposure while maintaining her primary WWE developmental focus.

The door appears open for future TNA appearances, but Grace now shifts full attention back to her WWE career. Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell is heading to Australia to defend her Renegades of Wrestling Women’s Championship.