‘Stop The Madness!’ – Arianna Grace Demands Stand & Deliver Match Be Canceled

At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, six women will compete in a ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship. Arianna Grace will not be a part of the match and in Grace’s perfect world, nobody would be either.

Taking to X, Grace was taking a ‘stand’ to ‘deliver’ the truth about the dangers involved in this ladder match. Grace even took to the skies for a spot of skydiving, an act she argued is safer than being anywhere near a ladder. Falling thousands of feet, Grace told WWE to “stop the madness” and cancel the upcoming ladder match.

Only a true queen would take such a risk to save the women of NXT from the Stand and Deliver ladder match!!!!!!!! #missnxt #standanddeliver #wrestlemania #wwe #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/G3NnG8T9Uj — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) April 18, 2025

Should Grace’s efforts be in vain, one of six Superstars will leave Stand & Deliver as the new Women’s North American Champion. The match will see Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Zaria, Izzi Dame, and the returning Thea Hail risk it all for the gold. Jordan was the inaugural champion, having won the title in a ladder match in 2024, and plans on doing the same this weekend.

As for Grace, she will remain on the sidelines at Stand & Deliver, no-doubt frowning throughout what will be an exciting title match as part of WWE WrestleMania weekend.