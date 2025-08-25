Ash By Elegance Brings TNA Knockouts Title Home At WWE Heatwave

The TNA Knockouts Championship is back home with TNA Wrestling, thanks to the efforts of Ash By Elegance. At WWE Heatwave, Elegance won the title from Jacy Jayne in a triple-threat which included Masha Slamovich.

With both the Knockouts and World titles under the possession of NXT talent, Elegance’s win is a huge victory for TNA. On X, TNA President Carlos Silva was thrilled by the result.

I promised I would bring it home !!! https://t.co/jorl8xSp0n — Ash By Elegance (@Ashamae_Sebera) August 25, 2025

Jayne, also the NXT Women’s Champion, won the title at Slammiversary from Slamovich. The win made Jayne the first-ever wrestler to hold WWE and TNA gold at the same time. Now, it’s Elegance (fka Dana Brooke) who holds the richest prize in the TNA Knockouts division.