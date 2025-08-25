Ash By Elegance
Ash By Elegance Brings TNA Knockouts Title Home At WWE Heatwave

by Thomas Lowson

The TNA Knockouts Championship is back home with TNA Wrestling, thanks to the efforts of Ash By Elegance. At WWE Heatwave, Elegance won the title from Jacy Jayne in a triple-threat which included Masha Slamovich.

With both the Knockouts and World titles under the possession of NXT talent, Elegance’s win is a huge victory for TNA. On X, TNA President Carlos Silva was thrilled by the result.

Jayne, also the NXT Women’s Champion, won the title at Slammiversary from Slamovich. The win made Jayne the first-ever wrestler to hold WWE and TNA gold at the same time. Now, it’s Elegance (fka Dana Brooke) who holds the richest prize in the TNA Knockouts division.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

