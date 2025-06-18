Blake Monroe Joins WWE NXT, Attacked At Contract Signing

The June 17 episode of WWE NXT saw Blake Monroe officially sign with the silver brand in a massive move for the former AEW Women’s World Champion. As often with contract signings, however, things did not go according to plan.

The episode’s final segment centered around Monroe signing her official NXT contract, an event hyped throughout the night. Grabbing the microphone, Monroe said she’s long wanted to align herself with the kind of talent the NXT Women’s Division offers. The Glamour explained that she is someone who raises the bar, turns heads, and redefines what it means to be a star before inking the paperwork with a furry, pink pen.

The celebration was quickly interrupted by NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemates. After all three members hit Bake with insults, Monroe called them “b*tches,” prompting Jayne to declare that the NXT Women’s Division didn’t need her.

Monroe responded by throwing a punch but she was quickly outnumbered by Fatal Influence. The faction would send Blake through a table before posing triumphantly over her to end the segment.