First Matches Announced For NXT Heatwave

The first two matches have been confirmed for NXT Heatwave.

The next NXT PPV will be taking place from Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts on August 24, 2025. It’ll be the fourth event of the name under the development banner.

The company started building the match card for the upcoming PLE during this week’s episode of the Black & Silver show.

The current NXT tag team champions Hank & Tank asked General Manager Ava for a match against DarkState for next week’s episode of the show.

This came after the faction attacked the tag champs on this week’s episode of NXT. Ava however, announced that they’ll face two members of Darkstate at Heatwave instead, with the titles being on the line.

A second match between Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe has also been announced for the August 24 show. This comes after Monroe betrayed Grace at the Evolution PPV, costing her the NXT Women’s title match.

Monroe was in action this week, facing Kelani Jordan in a singles match. When Grace showed up, the former AEW star decided to make a run for it. Monroe suffered a count out loss due to it, which is her first loss in NXT.

Apart from this, GM Ava also announced a #1 contenders match between Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams to decide the next challenger for Oba Femi’s NXT title. The bout will be taking place on August 19 when NXT visits Philadelphia.