Blake Monroe (Mariah May) to Make WWE Arrival Official on June 17

by Thomas Lowson

Blake Monroe will make things official on the June 17, edition of WWE NXT by signing a contract to officially become a Superstar. During the June 10, episode, a breaking news alert confirmed that Monroe will put pen to paper in seven days time. The news broke during a tag team match featuring Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino vs. The High Ryze.

Monroe is better known to fans as Mariah May, the former AEW Women’s World Champion who debuted on the June 3, episode of the silver brand. Monroe wrapped up her AEW tenure earlier this year with her final All-Elite match being against Toni Storm at AEW Revolution.

With the pen soon hitting paper, Monroe’s arrival has changed the landscape of the NXT Women’s division, leaving fans excited for what’s next. With her sights already set on the NXT Women’s Title, it may be a matter of time before Blake Monroe is known as a champion.

