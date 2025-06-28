Blake Monroe Makes WWE In-Ring Debut At NXT Event

The WWE NXT ring got glamourous at a live event in Fort Pierce, FL on June 27, as Blake Monroe made her in-ring debut for the brand. Monroe, who debuted in WWE NXT mere weeks earlier, defeated Laney Reid in singles competition.

This wasn’t just Monroe’s in-ring debut for WWE, but her first match in three months. The last time Monroe competed, she was Mariah May an part of AEW. Her final match for the promotion saw her lose to AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm at the Revolution 2025 pay-per-view.

Now, May is Monroe and has already set sights on the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Her match with Reid will be the first of many as she looks to bring glamour to all of WWE.