TNA Stars Invade NXT: The System, Masha Slamovich & More

In an exciting episode of NXT on July 15, some former WWE stars made a surprise return to the company’s programming. The show, broadcast on the CW Network, featured a significant crossover with TNA, with much of the event dedicated to building towards TNA’s upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

A notable match saw NXT star Trick Williams set to defend his TNA World Championship at Slammiversary against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. During the NXT episode, these three competitors attempted to collaborate in a six-man tag team match, which also included members of the group DarkState. However, tensions led to a breakdown during the match, resulting in a brawl.

The situation was further intensified with the arrival of more TNA stars, including Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins, and JDC, previously known as Fandango. This marked Myers’ first appearance on WWE programming in several years, having previously been part of WWE from 2006 to 2014 and 2016 to 2020. The episode concluded with a five-on-five battle, with The System, Hendry, and Santana standing out.

Additionally, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich also made an appearance, teaming with Sol Ruca and Zaria in the main event. This builds anticipation for the Slammiversary, where Slamovich will face NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne in a title vs. title match.