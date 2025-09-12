Latest On Ethan Page’s WWE Main Roster Call-Up Plans

Ethan Page has been a force to be reckoned with in WWE NXT, including spending mere weeks between his debut to capturing the WWE NXT Championship. Now, Page is the reigning NXT North American Champion, but his days on the silver brand may be numbered.

According to sources close to WWE creative who spoke to Fightful Select, Chelsea Green has repeatedly pitched for Page to receive a main roster call-up. Green’s desire is for the partnership fans have been seeing between the two Canadians in WWE NXT can play out on the main roster.

Speaking recently to USA Today, Green wasn’t subtle about her desire to see Page join her on the WWE SmackDown roster.

“I feel like it’s my job to make sure the main roster sees him as a main roster talent. I also hope that he stays with us. I think that we’ve learned so much from him.”

Despite Page’s strong on-screen presence and work with Green, WWE currently has no plans to move him to RAW or SmackDown, the report adds. For the time being, Page remains a huge part of WWE NXT.

Page’s most recent match for NXT came on the September 9, episode of the silver brand, where he lost to Tavion Heights in a flag match. Now, fans will keep an eagle eye on the NXT North American Champion, who could be making a move soon if Green has her way.