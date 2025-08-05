Former Main Roster Champion Makes Surprise NXT Appearance

A main roster star may be getting an NXT match in the future.

This week’s episode of the development show featured a promo battle between Tavion Heights and the current NXT North American Champion Ethan Page.

Chelsea Green with her Secret Hervice partners Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, showed up halfway through the segment in support of her fellow Canadian Page.

She talked down to Heights for interrupting the NA Champion before he was set to sing the Canadian National Anthem. Green also called Page the second greatest Canadian right behind herself.

The former Women’s US Champion then told Tavion that he didn’t have the balls to hit a woman like her. The NXT star agreed and he hit Ethan Page instead. Heights then declared that he’ll find a woman who will hit Chelsea.

Tavion Heights picked up a big victory on last week’s NXT when he defeated Charlie Dempsey to get out of the No Quarter Catch Crew. Ethan Page on the same show, defeated Santino Marella to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Chelsea Green previously made appearances in NXT in March, during her reign with the US title. It’s unknown what the game plan for her is, but it’s likely that we’ll see her teaming with Page for a match after tonight’s segment.