Dark State Regain NXT Tag Team Titles With Win Over The Hardys

Dark State are once again the holders of the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships after ending the reign of Matt and Jeff Hardy. In the ‘Broken Rules’ Match, it was Dark State who nailed a Doomsday device through a table on Jeff Hardy that scored them the win.

Matt and Jeff Hardy won the tag titles from Dark State at the NXT Vs. TNA Showdown, kicking off their fourth simultaneous title reign. While their time with the gold was brief, Matt and Jeff now join an elite group to have held the NXT, RAW/World, and SmackDown/WWE Tag Team Titles.

While Dark State now holds the gold again, their reign may not be for long. Backstage, Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater discussed the match and teased going after the tag titles.

NXT Halloween Havoc also saw Blake Monroe win the NXT Women’s North American Title, and the division also saw a new NXT Women’s Champion crowned. With three title changes, the October 25, show marked a massive change in WWE NXT.