Watch: NXT Legends Make Surprise Return To Confront TNA Champion

A couple of legendary NXT names have returned in their old avatar.

This week’s episode the development brand featured a segment with the TNA World Champion Trick Williams. The NXT star claimed that the brand’s alumni did not care about NXT and he didn’t blame them because he won’t care when he gets called up either.

This prompted the return of Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa. The duo, collectively known as #DIY, not only used their old theme song but they brought back their old merchandise for the surprise NXT return as well.

Gargano mentioned that it was the ten-year anniversary of their NXT debut and claimed that the two former champions still care about the show.

The legendary tag team then talked about their accomplishments in the brand and discussed how it has been home of many great superstars over the years, referencing names such as Finn Balor, Bayley and even The Undisputed Era.

The segment ended with Gargano and Ciampa taking down Williams with Meet In The Middle and then hyping up the NXT crowd.

DIY were one of the faces of the NXT brand during its Black & Gold era. They had a run with the NXT tag titles and between them, the two share 3 NXT title reigns and 3 reigns with the North American Championship.