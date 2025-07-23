WWE NXT North American Title Gets Redesign, TNA Star To Challenge Next Week

The July 22 episode of WWE NXT brought the action to the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas and saw one title get a startling makeover. Ethan Page is the reigning NXT North American Championship and has given the belt a new look.

Before revealing the new title design, Page delivered a scathing promo that took shots at both the United States and Mexico. This was met with loud jeers, including chants of “shut the f*ck up” and “asshole,” among other comments. Page smiled in the ring at the response, as drawing heat was exactly what “All Ego” intended.

At the center of the ring, Page removed a cloth to reveal the redesigned title—complete with a strap styled after the Canadian flag. He used the moment to launch into a pro-Canada tirade, claiming Canadians are superior because they live with pride and honor. He also said Canadians are healthier, better-looking, and happier, and that the air in Canada is cleaner than in the U.S. or Mexico.

Santino has heard ENOUGH from Ethan Page ? pic.twitter.com/usdvY8rWft — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2025

Page then began singing the Canadian national anthem, but was interrupted by Santino Marella (ironically, a Canadian.) Marella addressed the situation, saying he had been in talks with Ava about Page’s behavior and declared that he believes he can defeat Page for the title. The segment ended with the announcement that Ethan Page will face Santino Marella on next week’s NXT.

Page isn’t the first name to give their title a Canadian redesign, as Lance Storm did just that with several titles in WCW. It remains to be seen if Marella can take the gold from ‘All Ego’ next week.



