Unexpected Wrestling Veteran Was Backstage At This Week’s NXT

An unexpected wrestling veteran was backstage at NXT this week.

The development brand continued showcasing its impressive women’s roster with 4 different women’s matches and a contract signing segment for the company’s newest arrival Blake Monroe, at this week’s episode of the show.

Now Fightful Select is reporting that there was another big female name present at the arena, though she did not make an on-screen appearance.

According to the site, wrestling legend Gail Kim was backstage at this week’s NXT, and it wasn’t the first time she was attending the show in recent times.

The report notes that WWE officials have been interested in bringing Gail Kim on board since she became available. The company, however, has also kept her recent visits secret and as of this week, she isn’t officially signed to the promotion.

After retiring from in-ring action in 2019, Kim started working as a producer for TNA. Her role quickly expanded, and by 2024, she was working as a key member of the creative team.

The TNA Hall of Famer was abruptly fired from the company in March this year, as part of a major management overhaul. She has made a number of indie appearances since then, but has not committed to any long-term role.