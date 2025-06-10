Jacy Jayne Fires Back at Critics After NXT Women’s Title Win

Jacy Jayne isn’t paying attention to the doubters after capturing the NXT Women’s Championship. On Busted Open Radio, Jayne acknowledged that while her win took many by surprise, she wasn’t amongst them.

“Hard work eventually is going to pay off. Like I always knew I would get to this point, I just didn’t know when it would happen. So I’m not shocked.”

Jayne captured the gold from Stephanie Vaquer in what proved to be the Chilean Superstar’s farewell to WWE NXT. For Jayne, her dedication in and out of the ring has paid off.

“I would do my training here at the PC in the morning. I would take ring and then I’d do strength and conditioning. I’d go home, I’d take like a power nap and then I’d go to Flatbacks at night—Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears’ school.”

Jayne walked into the title match as a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Gigi Dolin. Now with the top prize in WWE NXT around her waist, Jacy Jayne is ready to silence all who doubt she is a champion of the ring, including the recently-debuted Mariah May.