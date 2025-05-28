Jacy Jayne On Shock Title Win: ‘Never Doubt Me Again’

Jacy Jayne shocked the NXT Universe on May 27 by defeating Stephanie Vaquer in the main event of WWE NXT to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Shortly after the broadcast concluded, Jayne took to X to address her critics directly.

“To everyone who ever doubted me, called me the third wheel, said I’d never make it… HAHAHAH!!!!!!!!!!!! Never doubt me again.”

https://t.co/iKJ5wSq2Do — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) May 28, 2025

Jayne’s post followed a chaotic, interference-laden title match that ultimately saw Fallon Henley play a pivotal role. After Vaquer connected with her signature Devil’s Kiss, Henley struck with a surprise kick, giving Jayne the opening she needed to secure the pinfall. On X, Henley mocked those who had argued that there had been tensions within Fatal Influence.

Ya’ll are gullible as hell ? — Fallon Henley (@FallonHenleyWWE) May 28, 2025

Vaquer had only just defended the title against Jordynne Grace at WWE Battleground, adding to the shock of her sudden loss. Now, Vaquer may not be finished chasing championship gold, but for now, NXT has a new queen.