Jasper Troy Wins WWE LFG, Earns NXT Contract

Jasper Troy has been crowned the men’s winner of WWE’s Legends & Future Greats (LFG) competition, securing a contract with WWE’s NXT brand. In the season finale, Troy triumphed over Shiloh Hill in a match taped at Madison Square Garden, with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announcing the result.

Representing Team Booker T, Troy stood out among 16 competitors mentored by WWE legends, including The Undertaker, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley. His victory highlights his transition from a promising athlete to a professional wrestler.

Before his LFG success, Troy, real name Antione Frazier, debuted on NXT Level Up in May 2024. Standing at 6’5” and weighing 251 lbs, the Huffman, Texas native has shown significant growth since his debut.

With his official entry into NXT, Troy is poised to make a significant impact in WWE’s developmental brand.