WWE Alum Gave Himself An Hour to Cry After Recent Release

WWE has severed ties with several wrestlers in 2025, from staples like R-Truth and Braun Strowman to younger talent in WWE NXT. Speaking with Scott’s Scoop, Javier Bernal discussed the moment he learned that his time with the silver brand was over.

“I’ll tell you this much. I was in the shower when I got the call. I was washing my hair. And I’m like, oh, great. So, of course, I got out and saw it.”

Javier wasn’t home alone at the time of the unfortunate news as his wife Tatum Paxley also learned of his release. While Paxley has remained in WWE NXT and survived the cuts, she was broken by news of Bernal’s departure.

“My wife had a worse reaction than I did. She was sobbing and all that. I just had to be strong for a little bit. I was mad. You know, I was mad. I was pissed off.”

Bernal couldn’t help but be angry, but realized that wallowing in this anger would not do him any good. Instead, Bernal gave himself time to process what had happened before making plans for the future.

“I gave myself an hour to be mad, and then I got to work because I couldn’t just stop. Life doesn’t stop when this stops. So, I gave myself an hour to cry, and then we got to work.“

It remains unclear what’s next for Javier Bernal in his wrestling journey, one thing is certain—he’s not giving up. Fans will have to wait and see where he lands, but his determination to move forward is already evident.