Jazmyn Nyx Open To WWE Return, Leaving Was A Hard Decision

Jazmyn Nyx recently finished her time with WWE NXT, but the Fatal Influence alum isn’t counting out a return to the promotion. On her Snapchat Stories, Nyx was asked if she’d be open to going back to WWE if a better offer was made.

“100% I would. It was a really hard decision for me and I didn’t want my experience to end. I loved wrestling and had so much fun training and learning for [from] the best.”

Nyx turned down a contract offer from WWE, according to PW Insider. Prior to her exit, she had been a regular on programming as part fo Fatal Influence alongside Fallon Henley and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. While Nyx hasn’t shared details on her WWE contract, she has insinuated that she was making below $80,000 a year on her previous deal.

Whether Nyx returns to WWE, time will tell, but fans know to never count out a return to WWE. From Cody Rhodes in 2022 to CM Punk at Survivor Series 2023, WWE has hosted its fair share of stunning returns in recent years.

As for Nyx, her final match for WWE came at the NXT Homecoming, where Fatal Influence lost to Lyra Valkyrie, Rhea Ripley, and Stephanie Vaquer. It remains to be seen if Nyx will ever step within a WWE ring once more, but she won’t rule the idea out.