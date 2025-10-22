Jazmyn Nyx Reacts To How WWE Wrote Her Off NXT TV

Jazmyn Nyx was found laid out backstage during the September 23, episode of WWE NXT, in what would be her final appearance on TV. One day later, Nyx confirmed that she would be leaving WWE as she chose not to re-sign.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Nyx was asked for her reaction to how she was written off, admitting that “I can’t really control or have a say in that.” While Nyx had no say over her WWE TV departure, she said that it “makes sense how I was written off.” Nyx noted how she and her Fatal Influence allies Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley “were already having beef and having arguments” on TV.

Nyx’s attacker was later revealed to be Laney Reid, who has replaced Nyx in the faction. On-screen, Reid shared that she realizes that Fatal Influence’s attitude of winning by any means was right for her, and she is now a regular alongside Jayne and Henley.

Leaving WWE was a difficult decision for Jazmyn Nyx, who has shared that she is open to a return to the company. With Nyx having no issue with the end of her time on TV, fans shouldn’t count out a comeback down the line.