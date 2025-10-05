TNA’s Joe Hendry Headlines WWE NXT Event Ahead Of Showdown

WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling may be bracing for a ‘Showdown’ on October 7, but that didn’t stop Joe Hendry from headlining a recent live event. The October 4, event took place from the MLK Center in Gainesville, Florida and saw Hendry defeat Cutler James in the closing match of the show.

Hendry’s appearance at the show comes amid the ongoing storyline between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling. The two sides will collide at the ‘Showdown’ on October 7, which will see multiple interpromotional matches. Hendry hasn’t been announced for a match, but it has been confirmed that he will be making an appearance.

The former TNA World Champion has appeared multiple times for WWE NXT as part of the crossover between the two brands. It has been reported that Hendry is being prepped for a full-time move to WWE, bringing an end to his TNA run. TNA President Carlos Silva has shared that Hendry is still with TNA, despite his many appearances for WWE in 2025.

Outside WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, Hendry has appeared on WWE’s main roster. The TNA talent was part of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. He also appeared at WrestleMania 41 as the surprise opponent of Randy Orton.

Caught between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, it remains to be seen what Hendry’s future holds. For now, the Scottish star remains a key part of both brands ahead of what will be a stacked Showdown event.