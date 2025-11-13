Big Update On Joe Hendry’s WWE Status

Joe Hendry is officially a WWE star.

The social media sensation missing the recent TNA Bound For Glory PPV was a big surprise for people, especially since he has continued making appearances for WWE over at the NXT brand.

Fightful Select provided an update on his status, revealing that there is a good reason behind this. According to the site, Hendry is now officially a WWE star.

A WWE move had always been expected for the 37-year-old ever since he went viral for his theme song and started making appearances for the development brand. Shawn Michaels had been vocal about Hendry’s work, and HBK had even pushed for WWE to buy out his TNA deal.

A deal for the same seems to have finally been reached, as the report reveals that the former Champion still had a number of months remaining on his contract with the Anthem-owned promotion.

Joe Hendry worked with representatives to make the transition smooth, and he doesn’t appear to have any heat with TNA officials. The wrestling veteran is not scheduled to be a part of TNA shows this weekend, but he lives in the area. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if he showed up to support his former colleagues.

It’s unknown if WWE is planning to make an official announcement regarding Hendry’s status, but he’s widely expected to be a part of John Cena’s Last Time Is Now tournament.