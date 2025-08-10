Joe Hendry Appears At WWE NXT Live Event, Teases Bigger Role

Fans at the latest WWE NXT live event must have said Joe Hendry’s name as the TNA star made a surprise appearance in Venice, Florida. As expected, Hendry received a raucous ovation from the live crowd as the former TNA World Champion proved to be as popular as ever.

Hendry appeared after Brooks Jensen said his name, according to a source who attended the show. After a short beatdown, Hendry announced that he will be on NXT moving forward. A match with Charlie Dempsey has already been confirmed for the August 12, edition of WWE NXT.

Hendry’s tease of a greater role in WWE cames at an interesting time for the Scottish star. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet following WrestleMania 41, Hendry shared that his TNA contract will expire in 2025. There is a belief among many that WWE will seek to sign Hendry if given the opportunity, despite the ongoing partnership with TNA Wrestling.

With a greater role in NXT teased, fans could soon be seeing more of Joe Hendry in WWE NXT. Whatever comes next, Hendry’s popularity remains stronger than ever as fans are excited to see what’s to come.