Jordynne Grace Calls Evolution 2 Her Last Shot at NXT Glory

Jordynne Grace won a No. 1 contender’s match for the NXT Women’s Championship on the June 17, episode, inching closer to a spot at WWE Evolution. For Grace, this isn’t just another opportunity at the gold, but likely her last.

In an update posted by WWE on June 21, Grace spoke candidly about her WWE NXT run so far. After coming up short in the past, the Juggernaut believes that a potential match for the title is her last chance.

“Honestly, I feel like I’ve had opportunity after opportunity to get the job done, and when I get my final opportunity—Evolution—it has to be the last one. It has to be it for me. “Women’s wrestling has gone through an evolution, pro wrestling has gone through an evolution, and now I need to go through an evolution and finally become the NXT Women’s Champion.”

"It has to be it for me."



With #WWEEvolution in her sights, it's now or never for @JordynneGrace…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1mFvw3HsuH — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 21, 2025

After defeating Lola Vice, Grace joined Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, and Izzi Dame in next week’s four-way bout. The winner will go on to challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Title at WWE Evolution on July 13.

WWE Evolution is scheduled for July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, part of a jam-packed WWE weekend that also includes Saturday Night’s Main Event. With the NXT Women’s Title on the line, Grace is ready to make the most of what she sees as her final opportunity.