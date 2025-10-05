Jordynne Grace Receives Special Role For NXT-TNA Showdown

Jordynne Grace will be part of the upcoming NXT-TNA ‘Showdown’ but the Juggernaut won’t be competing. On X, WWE NXT General Manager Ava shared that Grace will serve as the special guest referee for the four-on-four women’s elimination bout.

The match will see WWE NXT represented by NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, North American Champion Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, and Jaida Parker. Team TNA has TNA Knockouts Champion (and NXT talent) Kelani Jordan, TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, & Mara Sade.

Grace had been outspoken about not being included on the Showdown card, as she helped launch the NXT-TNA crossover in 2024. That year, the then-TNA star appeared in the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match, and later appeared in WWE NXT.

While Grace has been part of WWE NXT full-time since the start of this year, her contributions to TNA Wrestling can’t be understated. With that in mind, time will tell where her loyalities are at the Showdown on October 7.