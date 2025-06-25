Jordynne Grace Teases Weight Classes After Vital WWE NXT Win

Jordynne Grace has been dominating in WWE NXT, and now the Juggernaut has teased bringing in weight classes for matches. On X, Grace made the argument after battling opponents of many sizes during the June 24, episode.

I’m advocating for weight classes after that match. https://t.co/e6pzb1FmOt — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 25, 2025

Grace defeated Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, and Lash Legend to earn herself a shot at the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Grace will battle champion Jacy Jayne at WWE Evolution 2, the second-ever all-female event in the promotion’s history. Grace believes this could be her last shot at the title, an accolade that she has failed to win multiple times in WWE since arriving last year.

As for Grace’s ideas of weight classes, it remains to be seen if it goes beyond her post. While WWE has dabbled in weight-based contests before (see 205 Live), Grace’s idea has yet to go further than what she posted on X.