WWE NXT Star Pitches Role In Chelsea Green’s Secret Hervice

Chelsea Green already has plenty of back-up with her ‘Secret Hervice,’ but could a new cabinet member be in the wings? On X, WWE NXT Superstar Karmen Petrovic shared her interest in joining the faction of the first-ever Women’s United States Champion.

@ImChelseaGreen we need to talk about adding a lil bit of sharpness to the secret hervice… call me ?? — karmen petrovic ? (@karmen_wwe) October 4, 2025

Fans in the comments loved the idea of Petrovic joining the faction. One fan tagged Green to tell her that Petrovic would be a “perfect addition” to the Secret Hervice. Another said that Karmen was “overly qualified” while a third advised Green to “hire Karmen on the spot!”

The Bosnian-Canadian Petrovic joined WWE in 2022 and debuted on WWE NXT TV in July the following year. Since then, she has been a regular on NXT programming and has also appeared in TNA as well as Bloodsport.

Before wrestling, Petrovic competed in Karate and is a multi-time gold medalist in the spot. With these skills, Petrovic would certain be an intriguing addition to Green’s posse.

The Secret Hervice consists of Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, though Niven has been out of action in recent weeks. There have been concerns that the setback could be career-ending for Niven, who has been aligned with Green for over two years.

As for Petrovic, time will tell whether her plea results in a main roster call-up, or if she will have to wait. But it’s clear that Karmen clearly sees a future for himself in a black suit and by Green’s side.