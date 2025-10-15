Fatal Influence Confirms New Member After Jazmyn Nyx’s WWE Exit

WWE NXT’s Fatal Influence lost a member when Jazmyn Nyx parted ways with WWE after choosing not to sign a new contract. Now, the faction is once again a trio as Laney Reid has officially aligned with Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley.

On the October 14, 2025, episode of WWE NXT, Reid was introduced as the faction’s newest member. Reid said that Jayne and Henley were “titans” of the NXT Women’s division. She added that a recent loss to Jayne made her realize that she needed to follow their approach and be dedicated to “winning at all costs.”

Reid confirmed that she was the one who attacked Nyx, a kayfabe explanation of why the ex-NXT star is no longer part of the group. After making her intentions clear, Reid was officially welcomed in by Jacy Jayne.

Fatal Influence is leveling up… ?



The rest of the women's division needs to be on high-alert, @lainey_wwe is OFFICIALLY joining @jacyjaynewwe and @FallonHenleyWWE! pic.twitter.com/l9JVOph1DQ — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2025

With Reid now joining the dominant faction, fans can expect to see much more of her on TV. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Fatal Influence.