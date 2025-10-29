Last Man Standing Title Match Set For WWE NXT Gold Rush

The WWE NXT Championship will be on the line in a Last Man Standing match as part of the upcoming two-night NXT Gold Rush event. During the October 28, edition of WWE NXT, Ricky Saints and Trick Williams brawled around the ringside area. WWE NXT GM Ava then confirmed that Saints will put the gold on the line against Williams in a Last Man Standing match.

RICKY SAINTS VS. TRICK WILLIAMS.



LAST MAN STANDING.



FOR THE NXT CHAMPIONSHIP. pic.twitter.com/fGn09yQzsx — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2025

Saints and Williams faced-off at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on October 25, where Saints was able to retain the title. Trick is already a two-time WWE NXT Champion, and a third title reign would tie him with Samoa Joe for the most reigns.

This announcement wasn’t the only major title announcement from the latest episode of WWE NXT. During the show, Sol Ruca vacated the WWE Speed Women’s Championship due to injuries. Ava announced that a tournament will crown the next champion, who will be the third in the title’s history.

Williams and Saints have been at each other’s throats, but their story will seemingly end with their Last Man Standing match. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE NXT Gold Rush on November 18 and November 25.