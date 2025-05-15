Lexis King Calls AEW A Developmental Ground for WWE

Lexis King has made an impact during his time with WWE NXT, and the former Brian Pillman Jr. isn’t holding back about his former employer: AEW. On X, King hyped up his main event appearance on WWE Evolve, calling it a major moment for the brand.

Tonight #WWEEvolve has the glorious privilege of hosting the King in its main event!



While I don’t foresee the competition to be steep I will say this…



Evolve is not a downgrade, it is not a demotion, it is fresh green land to be conquered by none other than myself!!!#LLLK ? — King (@LexisKingWWE) May 14, 2025

While many were excited to see King in action, one fan made clear that they’d be watching AEW Dynamite instead. While the fan mocked King for being on Evolve, calling it “developmental for the developmental” King had some choice words of his own.

So you’ll be watching the developmental for the developmental for the developmental?



No worries…



I’ll be busy developing, while you are watching others develop! https://t.co/3dnm1WMtNb — King (@LexisKingWWE) May 14, 2025

While considered as WWE’s developmental territory, WWE NXT is home to plenty of AEW alum. Alongside King, fans can watch NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, and Shawn Spears, all of whom were once ‘All-Elite.’

King is already a former NXT Heritage Cup holder, and winning a title is beyond what he accomplished in AEW. As fans wait and see what’s next for King, the second-generation star is pleased to be out of the developmental for developmental for developmental.