Lola Vice: NXT No Mercy Title Match Is My WrestleMania

Lola Vice has a golden opportunity at WWE NXT No Mercy to capture the NXT Women’s Championship when she challenges Jacy Jayne. Just days before the biggest match of her career, Vice spoke with Going Ringside‘s Scott Johnson about her mindset heading into the title bout.

“This is my third opportunity challenging for the title and I believe now more than ever, I’m ready. Jacy is a very tough champion. She took the title off of Stephanie.”

Vice won’t just have to contend with Jayne on September 27. If history is any guide, she’ll also have to deal with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx of Fatal Influence—something she’s fully aware of.

“[Jayne has] Fallon and Jazmyn, even though I’ve knocked them both out already. I think I have my hands full next Saturday.”

Over her time in NXT, Vice has risen through the ranks to establish herself as one of the brand’s top competitors. Now, in her hometown of Miami, she has the chance to achieve her dream in front of friends and family.

“Next Saturday is my WrestleMania in Miami. Like this is my moment and this is my opportunity to bring that title home… it just really feels like the stars aligning and this is my moment.”

After signing a new contract earlier this year, Vice is confident she has the tools to dethrone Jayne. But with the champion’s track record and the looming presence of Fatal Influence, leaving Miami as the new NXT Women’s Champion will be no easy task.